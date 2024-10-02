Zoom appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) said on Tuesday that it had appointed Michelle Chang as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective October 7th.

Chang has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Corporate Vice President and CFO of Microsoft’s Commercial Sales & Partner Organization.

Chang will head Zoom’s global finance organization, including investor relations, tax, accounting and FP&A.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to Zoom as we continue to drive innovation, growth and value creation across our platform, especially as we advance our Zoom 2.0 vision and AI-first work platform strategy,” Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a press release.

“Michelle is a results and values-driven leader with a strong track record of overseeing and implementing growth initiatives while developing and engaging talent across functions.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) closed 1.58% ($1.10) lower at $68.64 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they snapped a three-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $21.127 billion.

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) went up 6.15% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 4.55% so far this year.