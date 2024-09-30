Omnicom announces acquisition of LeapPoint

Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) said on Friday that its precision marketing division, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), had acquired digital advisory firm LeapPoint.

Headed by co-founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, LeapPoint provides assistance to Fortune 1000 enterprises in optimizing the performance of their marketing organizations by strategically integrating people, processes and Adobe technology.

The firm has deep expertise across Adobe Experience Cloud, particularly in Adobe Workfront, Fusion and the rest of Adobe’s Content Supply Chain product offerings.

LeapPoint makes it possible for creatives and marketers to work together with generative AI in order to minimize manual work and maximize creative output.

“LeapPoint’s outstanding depth of expertise across the Adobe Content Supply Chain, and Workfront specifically, makes them a vital strategic addition for Omnicom,” Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, said in a press release.

“LeapPoint is an expert in delivering the process optimization, workflow automation and technology integrations critical to the implementation of a modern marketing operating model. This acquisition therefore not only strengthens our existing content supply chain capabilities, but also further positions OPMG as a leader in the digital transformation space.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) closed 0.31% ($0.32) lower at $102.67 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $20.087 billion.

The shares of Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) went up 6.06% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 18.68% so far this year.