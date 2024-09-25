fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Sweden’s Riksbank delivers 25 bps policy rate cut to 3.25%

Sweden’s Riksbank delivers 25 bps policy rate cut to 3.25%

September 25, 2024 8:41 am

The Swedish Krona weakened against the Euro on Wednesday, after Riksbank lowered its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% at its September meeting, in line with market consensus.

That followed another such move in August.

Riksbank also flagged more rate cuts at the two remaining monetary policy meetings this year, in case the inflation outlook and economic activity remain without change, with a potential 50 bps cut at one of these meetings.

“Moreover, the forecast indicates one or two further rate cuts during the first half of 2025,” the central bank said.

Therefore, the policy rate is expected to be reduced at a faster pace than previously communicated due to stronger economic activity and an inflation rate near the central bank’s target.

The Swedish Krona was 0.10% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair last trading at 11.2953.

The exotic Forex pair advanced to 11.3266 immediately after the policy announcement.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News