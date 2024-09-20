Washington Trust Bancorp announces $0.56 quarterly dividend

fbpx

September 20, 2024 9:16 pm

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on October 11th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1st 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) closed 4.23% ($1.45) lower at $32.81 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a six-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $559.686 million.

The shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) went down 31.37% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 1.33% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
