Kroger announces $0.32 quarterly dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15th 2024, the company said.

Kroger’s quarterly dividend has increased at a 13.5% compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

Stock Performance

The shares of Kroger Company (KR) closed 0.38% ($0.21) higher at $54.83 in New York on Thursday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $39.642 billion.

The shares of Kroger Company (KR) went up 2.53% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 19.95% so far this year.