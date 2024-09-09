Lululemon CEO expands stake in sportswear maker

Lululemon Athletica Inc’s (NASDAQ: LULU) Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald has expanded his stake in the sportswear maker with the purchase of 4,000 shares last week, a SEC filing showed.

The shares were acquired at a price of $260 each, while the total value of the deal was $1.04 million.

As a result of the purchase, the CEO’s stake in Lululemon Athletica has increased to about 90,000 directly-owned shares, the filing revealed.

Stock Performance

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) closed 0.06% ($0.14) higher at $253.84 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $31.166 billion.

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) went up 59.59% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 50.35% so far this year.