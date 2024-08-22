Zeo Energy Corp appoints Chief Financial Officer

Zeo Energy Corp (Nasdaq: ZEO), a provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, said this week it had appointed Cannon Holbrook as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Holbrook, who joined Zeo Energy in March, brings more than two decades of experience in finance and accounting. Holbrook has been in leadership and finance roles in companies such as Vivint Smart Homes, Built Bar, HZO and KLA-Tencor.

“Cannon’s extensive experience across several high growth industries, including the residential and technology sectors, combined with his proven track record in financial leadership make him the ideal choice for our CFO position,” Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy Corp, said in a press release.

“Over the last few months that I’ve worked with Cannon, his strategic insights, financial acumen, and operational know-how have been essential to us as we transition into life as a public company. On behalf of the leadership team at Zeo, I’d like to welcome Cannon officially. We look forward to achieving new heights as we execute our long-term growth strategy supported by his financial stewardship.”

Holbrook holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

Stock Performance

The shares of Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO) closed 1.83% ($0.04) higher at $2.28 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they snapped a four-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $173.961 million.

The shares of Zeo Energy Corp have retreated 67.00% so far this year.