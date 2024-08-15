Switzerland producer prices fall the least since December

Producer and import prices in Switzerland decreased at an annual rate of 1.7% in July, the latest data by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed.

It has been the 15th consecutive month of year-on-year decline, but yet, the slowest since December 2023.

Switzerland’s import prices decreased at a slower pace in July, by 2.7% YoY following a 3.2% YoY decline in June.

The nation’s producer prices dropped 1.2% YoY in July, or at the same pace as in June.

In monthly terms, Swiss producer and import prices stalled in July, since higher costs of petroleum products were offset by lower prices of watches and non-ferrous metals.

The Swiss Franc was 0.11% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9537.