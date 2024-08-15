Japan’s GDP grows at faster-than-expected 3.1% in Q2

Japan’s GDP has expanded at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2024, a preliminary estimate showed. That followed a 2.3% contraction in the prior quarter.

In comparison, market consensus had pointed to a 2.1% GDP growth.

The latest figure marked the fastest annual growth rate since Q2 of 2023, as it was mostly underpinned by a substantial rebound in private consumption after spring wage negotiations resulted in an average pay raise of 5.17% – the highest in over 30 years.

Additionally, business spending rebounded, supported by the ongoing recovery in the automotive sector.

On the other hand, net trade had a negative contribution to GDP growth for the second straight quarter.

The Japanese Yen was little changed on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/JPY currency pair last trading at 162.122.

The minor Forex pair has rebounded from a 34-week low of 154.393, which it registered on August 5th.