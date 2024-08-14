fbpx

H&E Equipment Services announces $0.275 dividend

August 14, 2024 11:48 am

H&E (NASDAQ: HEES) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 28th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) closed 1.26% ($0.56) higher at $44.85 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.638 billion.

The shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) went up 15.24% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 14.28% so far this year.

