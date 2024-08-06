Switzerland’s unemployment rate remains steady at 2.3%

Switzerland’s jobless rate has remained steady at 2.3% for a third straight month in July, data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed.

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 3,198 to a four-month high of 107,716 in July.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, rose to 2.2% in July from 2% in June.

The number of young unemployed persons went up by 953 to 9,901, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was reported at 2.5% in July, up from 2.4% in the prior month.

The Swiss Franc was little changed on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9328 ahead of German trade balance data for June.