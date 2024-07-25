Norway’s unemployment rate stable at 4.1% in June

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Norway was reported to have remained stable at 4.1% in June.

The number of unemployed individuals remained steady from a month ago at 123,000, data by Statistics Norway showed.

At the same time, the number of employed individuals rose by 7,000 to 2.888 million in June.

And, the youth unemployment rate in the country, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, fell to 12.2% in June from 12.8% in the preceding month.

Finally, the labor force participation rate edged up to 72.7% in June from 72.6% in May, the data showed.

The Norwegian Krone was last 0.67% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair trading at 12.0292.

Earlier in the session, the exotic Forex pair climbed as high as 12.0400, or a level not seen since May 31st 2023.