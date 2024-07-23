Valaris secures $498 million contract for offshore Brazil project

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) said on Monday that it had secured a multi-year contract with Equinor Energy do Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, for drillship VALARIS DS-17.

The contract is associated with work offshore Brazil on Project Raia.

The estimated total contract value is nearly $498 million, while the contract has an estimated total duration of 852 days.

“This contract award is a testament to the quality of our crews and the collaborative nature of our relationship with Equinor. We are grateful to Equinor for the investments they have made in leading-edge safety and automation technology on VALARIS DS-17 and the trust they have placed in us to execute their development programs offshore Brazil. In addition, this contract further underscores our track record of delivering high-performing assets following a reactivation,” Anton Dibowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Valaris Limited (VAL) closed 2.08% ($1.59) higher at $78.06 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a four-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.652 billion.

The shares of Valaris Limited (VAL) went up 1.40% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 13.84% so far this year.