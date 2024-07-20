Italy’s current account surplus increases in May

Italy’s current account surplus has increased to EUR 2.078 billion in May, data showed, from EUR 0.999 billion in May 2023.

The nation’s goods surplus expanded to EUR 6.814 billion in May from EUR 5.313 billion a year earlier.

Italy’s services deficit narrowed to EUR 0.076 billion in May from EUR 0.634 billion a year ago, while its secondary account deficit shrank to EUR 0.841 billion from EUR 1.261 billion.

In the meantime, the primary account deficit widened to EUR 3.819 billion in May from EUR 2.419 billion a year ago.

