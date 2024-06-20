fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Philadelphia factory activity slows for 2nd month in June

Philadelphia factory activity slows for 2nd month in June

June 20, 2024 2:03 pm

Manufacturing activity in Philadelphia has slowed for a second straight month in June, the latest data showed.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index was reported at a reading of 1.3 in June, down from 4.5 in May.

In comparison, market consensus had pointed to an improvement in activity (a reading of 5).

In June, the gauge of shipments retreated to -7.2 from -1.2 in May, which marked its lowest level since December 2023.

Meanwhile, the gauge of new orders improved to -2.2 in June from -7.9 in May.

On the price front, both price gauges still reflected overall increases in price levels, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said.

The US Dollar Index, which reflects the relative strength of the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was last edging up 0.21% on the day to 105.445.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News