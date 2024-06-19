Sweden’s unemployment rate at 8.7% in May

The rate of unemployment in Sweden was reported at 8.7% in May, up from 7.9% in the same month of the preceding year.

The number of unemployed persons went up by 41,000 from May 2023 to 496,000, data by Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the number of employed individuals dropped by 112,000 to 5.187 million in May.

Sweden’s employment rate was reported at 68.3%, while the labor force participation rate decreased by 0.9% to 74.9% in May.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless rate stood at 8.4% in May.

The Swedish Krona was little changed on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair last trading at 11.2055.