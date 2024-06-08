fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Switzerland’s unemployment rate stable at 2.3%

Switzerland’s unemployment rate stable at 2.3%

June 8, 2024 10:30 am

Switzerland’s jobless rate has remained steady at 2.3% in May, data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed, in line with market expectations.

It has been the lowest rate since December 2023.

The number of unemployed individuals dropped by 1,492 to 105,465 in May compared to a month ago.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, also remained stable at 2% in May.

The number of young unemployed persons dropped by 162 to 8,924, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was reported at 2.4% in May.

The EUR/CHF currency pair settled 0.03% lower at 0.9680 on Friday.

For the week, the minor currency pair retreated 1.04%, as it extended the loss from the prior trading week.

The Forex pair settled in proximity to a fresh seven-week low of 0.9669.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News