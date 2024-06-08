fbpx

France posts largest trade deficit since October 2023

France posts largest trade deficit since October 2023

June 8, 2024 5:17 pm

France has reported its biggest trade balance deficit since October 2023 in April.

The trade shortfall widened to EUR 7.6 billion in April from EUR 5.4 billion in March.

The nation’s total exports went down 1.7% month-over-month to EUR 51.2 billion in April, while total imports went up 2.3% to EUR 58.8 billion.

The energy deficit widened to EUR 6.1 billion in April from EUR 4.6 billion in March.

In the meantime, in France’s manufacturing segment, the trade deficit for intermediate goods went up by EUR 0.9 billion to EUR 2.0 billion, while the shortfall for investment goods decreased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 1.6 billion in April.

The EUR/JPY currency pair settled 0.10% lower at 169.266 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair went down 0.77%, as it snapped a four-week streak of gains.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

