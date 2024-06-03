fbpx

Hamilton Insurance appoints Bradley Cooper to its board

June 3, 2024 8:57 am

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE: HG) said that it had appointed Bradley E. Cooper to its Board of Directors as a shareholder director, replacing Antonio Ursano, effective June 1st.

Cooper is a Managing Partner of Capital Z Partners, a private equity fund that invests primarily in the financial services sector.

“I am pleased to welcome Brad to the Hamilton Board,” David A. Brown, Chairman of Hamilton Insurance Group, said in a press release.

“His experience and insights will strengthen our discussions and decisions. I extend my gratitude to Tony for serving on our Board and providing invaluable support during our recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG) closed 0.75% ($0.13) lower at $17.25 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.915 billion.

The shares of Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG) went down 0.33% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 15.38% so far this year.

