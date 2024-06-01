Spain posts €3.285 billion current account surplus in March

Spain has reported a surplus of EUR 3.285 billion on its current account in March, which compared with a EUR 5.911 billion surplus in March of 2023.

The nation’s goods and services surplus shrank to EUR 5.244 billion in March from EUR 6.741 billion a year earlier.

Spain’s tourism account registered a EUR 5.100 billion surplus compared with EUR 3.900 billion in March of 2023.

At the same time, the country’s primary and secondary income deficit widened to EUR 1.959 billion in March from EUR 830 million a year ago.

When taking into account the first quarter of this year, Spain’s current account surplus was reported at EUR 10.300 billion, down from EUR 10.500 billion in the first three months of 2023.

The EUR/JPY currency pair settled 0.44% higher at 170.575 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair edged up 0.19%, as it extended the gains from the prior three weeks.

The Forex pair settled not far from a one-month high of 170.798, which it registered on May 28th.