Home  »  Currency News   »   Germany’s retail sales contract 1.2% in April

Germany’s retail sales contract 1.2% in April

May 31, 2024 2:09 pm

Retail sales in Germany were reported to have contracted at a monthly rate of 1.2% in April, or much more compared to market expectations of a 0.2% drop.

That followed a revised up 2.6% surge in March.

Sales in the German food retail sector shrank considerably in April, by 3.7%, while non-food sales edged up 0.2% month-over-month.

In annual terms, retail sales in the country shrank 0.6% in April. It has been the sixth straight period of decline in sales, but yet, at the slowest pace since December 2023.

The Euro was 0.28% firmer on the day against the Japanese Yen, with the EUR/JPY currency pair last trading at 170.316.

The minor Forex pair was holding not far from a one-month high of 170.798, which it registered on May 28th.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
