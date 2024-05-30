Elbit Systems announces $0.50 quarterly dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on July 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) closed 0.40% ($0.77) lower at $192.43 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The advanced technology company’s total market cap now stands at $8.559 billion.

The shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) went up 29.99% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 9.76% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least 3 surveyed investment analysts had rated Elbit Systems Ltd’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $231.55, which translates into a 20.33% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $261.00.