fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   JMP Securities assigns “Market Outperform” rating on Kratos

JMP Securities assigns “Market Outperform” rating on Kratos

May 29, 2024 7:49 am

JMP Securities has assigned a “Market Outperform” rating on the shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS), as the firm cited growth potential amid increasing defense spending on unmanned systems.

JMP Securities has also assigned a price target of $27 per share on Kratos’ stock, based on an estimated enterprise value that is 29.4 times EBITDA for 2025 calendar year.

“Kratos operates numerous business segments we consider non-cyclical or less likely to be negatively impacted by periods of low geopolitical conflict or op-tempo,” Trevor Walsh, analyst at JMP Securities wrote in a client note.

“When global unrest is on the rise as current geopolitical conflicts indicate, we believe Kratos is also well positioned to capture a growing wallet share.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) closed 1.21% ($0.26) higher at $21.80 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.272 billion.

The shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) went up 96.61% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 7.44% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News