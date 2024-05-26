Sweden’s producer prices rise for 1st time since April 2023

Producer prices in Sweden increased at an annualized rate of 0.9% in April, data by Statistics Sweden showed. That followed a 0.6% slump in March.

It has also been the first month of producer price growth since April 2023.

Prices dropped at a slower rate for energy-related products (-4.4% YoY compared to -6.8% YoY in March).

Conversely, prices rose at a faster pace for both consumer goods (3.3% YoY compared to 2.5% YoY in March) and capital goods (4.5% YoY compared to 3.8% YoY in March).

Sweden’s producer price inflation, which excludes energy-related products, accelerated to 1.8% in April from 0.5% in March.

In monthly terms, producer prices went up 0.5% in April after a 0.6% rise in March.

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled 0.46% lower at 11.5572 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went down 0.66%, as it extended the loss from the prior weekly period.