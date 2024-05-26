Marcus announces $0.07 quarterly dividend

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 26th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) closed 2.06% ($0.22) higher at $10.90 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $350.489 million.

The shares of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) went up 1.32% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 25.24% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, all 3 surveyed investment analysts offering 12-month price targets for Marcus Corp’s stock had rated the latter as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $19.00, which translates into a 74.31% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $20.00.