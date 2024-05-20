Westinghouse Air Brake announces $0.20 quarterly dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 11th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) closed 1.00% ($1.66) higher at $168.32 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $29.689 billion.

The shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) went up 27.14% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 32.64% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 7 out of 9 surveyed investment analysts had rated Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $173.56, which translates into a 3.11% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $190.00.