Canada’s retail sales surge 0.6% MoM in September

Retail sales in Canada rose 0.6% from the prior month in September, as the figure has been revised sharply higher from the preliminary estimate of a stall, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

That also compares with a 0.1% drop in August and with a consensus of estimates pointing to zero growth.

In September, retail turnover rose considerably for gasoline and fuel vendors, by 3.2%, amid a surge in gasoline prices.

Retail sales, which exclude auto sales, in the country grew 0.2% month-over-month in September, while matching the rate of increase in August. In comparison, market consensus had pointed to a 0.2% drop.