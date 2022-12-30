BC Partners to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic

London-based private equity company BC Partners said this week it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic, which provides business-to-business digital marketing services.

BC Partners will acquire Madison Logic from Clarion Capital Partners, it said, but no financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

After the acquisition closes, executives from Clarion Capital and Madison Logic will remain minority shareholders in the firm.

“Within digital marketing, Madison Logic is focused on the business-to-business segment, which is typically less affected than the business-to-customer segment in a recession,” BC Partners’ Chairman Raymond Svider was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We believe Madison Logic has room for continued organic growth; they can continue to expand beyond existing technology clients into other verticals such as healthcare and industrials; and there could potentially be acquisitions,” Svider said.

New York-based Madison Logic was established in 2005 and has nearly 250 clients, including Amazon, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Inc and Meta Platforms Inc.

The firm competes with TechTarget Inc for market share in the US’ business-to-business advertising segment.

BC Partners has over $41 billion in managed assets in sectors such as healthcare, technology, financial services and industrials in Europe and North America.