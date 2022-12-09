According to a report by Reuters, citing knowledgeable sources, United Airlines and Boeing Co are expected to announce a huge 787 Dreamliner order during the upcoming week.

There will be a “historic announcement” next Tuesday at the Boeing South Carolina plant at an event that will be attended by United’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby and Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal.

It is still unclear how many 787 Dreamliner jets will be ordered.

In August, United’s CEO had said the air carrier was considering an order of over 100 wide-body jets.

Two months later, Bloomberg News said in a report that United Airlines was close to ordering over 100 wide-body airplanes and it was considering offers from both Boeing and Airbus.

As of the end of September, the airline had 64 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and it expects to have 68 such jets by the end of the year.

In August, Boeing Co delivered the first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, as it has faced production difficulties.

The shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) closed 2.86% ($1.26) lower at $42.80 on NASDAQ on Thursday, with the company’s total market capitalization now standing at $13.99 billion.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) closed 1.46% ($2.58) higher at $179.08 in New York on Thursday, with the US plane maker’s total market cap now standing at $106.73 billion.