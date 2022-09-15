CI Financial Corp (CIX) on Thursday reported preliminary total assets of CAD 345.9 billion as of August 31st. That represents a 16.7% decrease compared to August 2021.

The company’s assets under management dropped to CAD 119.0 billion in August from CAD 121.4 billion in July and CAD 142.9 billion in August 2021.

That amount includes CAD 31.7 billion of assets managed by CI Financial and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as of August 31st.

The company’s Canadian wealth management assets decreased to CAD 76.6 billion in August from CAD 77.4 billion in July and CAD 78.4 billion in August 2021.

Meanwhile, CI Financial Corp’s US wealth management assets rose to CAD 150.4 billion in August from CAD 149.7 billion in July and CAD 92.1 billion in August 2021.

As of 18:32 GMT the shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX) were edging up 0.39% (CAD 0.06), while extending the gain from the prior session, to trade at CAD 15.58 in Toronto on Thursday.

The shares of CI Financial Corp have retreated 41.07% so far in 2022, following a 67.55% gain in 2021.