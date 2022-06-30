CN announces $55 million in investments in Minnesota

Canadian National Railway Company said on Wednesday that it intended to invest nearly $55 million in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives in Minnesota this year.

The investments are expected to drive “sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods” in the region.

“We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate,” Sean Finn, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of Canadian National Railway, said in a press release.

CN’s maintenance program is to include the replacement of nearly 5 miles of rail, the installation of over 105,000 new railroad ties, the rebuilding of 14 road crossing surfaces and maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure, the company said.

“This past year, CN expertly navigated difficult circumstances and successfully kept critical goods moving across Minnesota, further proving that they are an essential link in our critical supply chains. I am incredibly grateful that CN has chosen to build upon their success in Minnesota by investing in local infrastructure and technology,” Pete Stauber, US Congressman, Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, said.