During a Star Wars Celebration event last week, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games revealed “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”, the next chapter of the acclaimed action-adventure series that will focus on the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis.

Developed by the veteran team at Respawn led by game director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expands upon the Star Wars stories, worlds, characters and thrilling combat that gamers experienced in the first title of the series – “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn, said in a press release.

“For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

The story in the new game is set 5 years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal, accompanied by his companion BD-1, is forced to remain a step ahead of the constant pursuit by the Empire, as he finds himself to be one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released in 2023 for a variety of gaming platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.