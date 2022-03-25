Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) said earlier this week it had acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.

However, financial details of the acquisition remained undisclosed.

TETRA Ireland ensures mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the North European country.

The acquisition of TETRA Ireland underscored Motorola Solutions’ commitment to expanding its global Managed & Support Services business.

The company owns and operates networks and security operations centers across the globe in an attempt to support customers to work more productively and safely across a broad range of industries such as public safety, mining, oil and gas among others.

“Delivering, managing and operating critical LMR networks is foundational to what we do,” Greg Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Motorola Solutions, said in a statement.

“As a trusted technology partner in Ireland for over 40 years, we look forward to continuing to provide the interoperable mission-critical communications that Ireland’s emergency and public service agencies rely on every day,” the CEO added.