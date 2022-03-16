Bentley to produce 1 EV per year for 5 years from 2025

Bentley on Tuesday announced plans to manufacture 1 new electric model per year for 5 years from 2025, as the company reported a considerable surge in its annual profit.

Bentley’s earnings stood at EUR 389 million in 2021, which compares with a profit of EUR 20 million in 2020, driven by a 31% surge in deliveries to 14,659 vehicles due to robust demand for new hybrid models.

“Increasing demand for our hybridised models, supported by (3 billion euros) of sustainable investment in our Crewe factory, will ensure we remain the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility,” Jan-Henrik Lafrentz, member of the board for Finance and IT at Bentley, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Crewe, England-based luxury car maker intends to become end-to-end carbon-neutral by 2030.