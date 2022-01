Italy’s Eni has set foot into Greece’s solar power market with the acquisition of Solar Konzept Greece, which has an 800 megawatt portfolio of projects at different stages of development.

The Italian energy group purchased the firm from Solar Konzept International, which is majority owned by Germany’s Aquila Capital.

Solar Konzept Greece will be a launching pad for further development in Greece, Eni said.

However, financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.