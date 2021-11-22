CleanSpark Inc (CLSK), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, said last week that it had purchased additional 2,597 units of the Antminer S19 bitcoin mining machines.

Machine delivery is scheduled to be immediate and adds to the 2,711 rigs already bought and scheduled for delivery later in November.

At present, the company operates more than 12,800 miners, allowing it to provide a hashrate of 1.3 EH/s.

“We continue to take advantage of favorable pricing in the spot market to purchase machines as opportunities present themselves, rather than locking up capital for long periods of time, while we use the standard strategy of future delivery contracts,” Zach Bradford, Chief Executive Officer and President of CleanSpark, said in a statement.

CleanSpark shares closed higher for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Friday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since November 11th. The stock went up 4.90% ($0.84) to $18.00, after touching an intraday high at $18.66. The latter has been a price level not seen since November 17th ($18.80).