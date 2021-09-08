Volkswagen AG (VOWG) unveiled earlier this week the ID. LIFE, a fully electric small vehicle, which will be launched in 2025 and will cost about EUR 20,000. The auto manufacturer aims to make battery-powered cars more affordable for the mass clientele as well as younger customers.

Based on a smaller version of Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform that was designed particularly for the small-car segment, the ID. Life vehicle is powered by one 230-horsepower electric motor, which allows for acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds.

The vehicle is equipped with a 57-kWh high-voltage battery, which ensures an estimated range of about 400 kilometers (249 miles).

In its interior, the ID. Life offers a games console, a projector and a projection screen that extends from the dashboard, which converts the cabin into a mobile movie theater.

Another interesting fact about the new vehicle includes that customers will be able to fold down the front and rear seat bench and convert them into movie theater-style seats, or a 78-inch bed.

“The ID. Life proves once again how uniquely flexible the MEB is. The platform is suitable for vehicles of all types, from small cars to vans,” Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Development, was quoted as saying by CarBuzz.

“It’s the most scalable electrical architecture in the industry. We’re just beginning to tap into the potential of MEB. Performance, charging capacity and range will continue to improve with each new model and software update,” he added.

