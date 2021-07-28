Klarna acquires influencer marketing platform APPRL

Sweden’s Klarna said on Tuesday that it had bought influencer marketing software program agency APPRL.

Based in Stockholm, APPRL has been the most recent addition to Klarna’s growing roster of retailer marketing companies.

The financial details of the agreement, however, were not disclosed.

The Swedish funds agency said that it expected around 28% of the United States’ citizens to make purchases throughout social channels by next year.

”By including APPRL to Klarna’s present retailer assist experience, we see an enormous alternative to create an enriching and informative purchasing expertise for shoppers in all places whereas accelerating retailer progress,” Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement, cited by Reuters.