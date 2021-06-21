Renault SA (RENA) announced last Friday that it had signed an agreement with French trades unions, under which thousands of its employees will be allowed to work from home for up to three days per week.

The French auto maker said that the new work-related arrangements would be carried out in several stages, starting this September. It also said it would provide support and training for its staff for more efficient remote working.

As of 7:01 GMT on Monday the shares of Renault SA were retreating 1.28% (EUR 0.45) on the day to trade at EUR 34.83 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Renault said this mixed working system would be voluntary and would include two days of remote working per week and an extra day at the manager’s discretion.

The auto maker said it expected about 20,000 employees in France to be eligible to take up the offer of working from home. The offer is to cover the majority of roles at the company with the exception of front-line production job positions, it said.