Daimler shares trade higher in Frankfurt on Tuesday, 1.29 million vehicles to be recalled in the US due to problematic software

February 16, 2021 8:24 am

Mercedes-Benz USA, Daimler AG’s US unit, announced over the past weekend that it would recall 1.29 million vehicles, as their software may not communicate the correct vehicle location in case a crash occurs.

The German company added it was preparing a software update, which will be installed by dealers or over-the-air.

Daimler also said it was not aware of any cases of material damage or personal injury related with the abovementioned issue.

As of 8:20 GMT on Tuesday the shares of Daimler AG were gaining 0.57% (EUR 0.370) on the day to trade at EUR 65.250 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mercedes-Benz USA said that ”a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.”

The auto maker also said that ”other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational.”

A company filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the recall affected some 2016-2021 model year CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class and G-Class vehicles.

