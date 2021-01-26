Home  »  Stock News   »   Alphabet shares close lower on Monday, Google employees to form international union alliance

January 26, 2021 8:47 am

Google workers from all over the globe were reported to have formed a union alliance.

The news came weeks after over 200 employees at Google and other Alphabet Inc units established a labor union for offices in Canada and the United States.

Alphabet shares closed lower for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Monday. The stock inched down 0.09% ($1.65) to $1,899.40, after touching an intraday low at $1,870.00, or a price level not seen since January 20th ($1,825.53).

Shares of Alphabet Inc have risen 8.42% so far in 2021 compared with a 2.64% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Alphabet’s stock went up 31.03%, thus, it again outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Alpha Global was established in coordination with UNI Global Union, which represents nearly 20 million workers across the globe. UNI Global includes unions from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden.

“The problems at Alphabet – and created by Alphabet – are not limited to any one country, and must be addressed on a global level,” Christy Hoffman, UNI’s General Secretary, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
