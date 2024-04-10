Revealed: The U.S. States With The Highest and Lowest Unemployment Rates

In February 2024, the U.S. labor market added an estimated 275,000 jobs, above the average monthly gain of 230,000 over the prior 12 months. At the same time, the unemployment rate reached a two-year high of 3.9%, a 0.3-point rise compared to the same time last year.

While the national unemployment rate remains historically low, notable state variations exist. For example, one year ago, New Jersey held the ninth position with a 3.98% unemployment rate. Since then, this rate has jumped to 4.80%, placing the state fourth currently.

In response to these fluctuations, the team at TradingPedia decided to take a closer look at the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment data. We identified the states with the highest and lowest jobless rates and the parts of the country that have made significant progress or experienced notable rate changes between February 2023 and February 2024.

To better represent the data, we created a map illustrating the unemployed population as a percentage of the civilian labor force across every U.S. state.

Job Growth Remains Strong Despite Rising Unemployment

The number of unemployed individuals hit 6.5 million, up from 6.0 million a year earlier, with layoffs in February surging to their highest level for the month since the global financial crisis in 2009. A total of 84,638 job cuts were announced, an increase of 9% from the same time a year ago, with technology and finance industries the leading cutters, reported the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Experts, however, assert that ‘job gains remain solid’, attributing the rise in the jobless rate partly to an increase in workers entering the labor force.

This February, the labor force participation rate (the number of people in the labor force as a percentage of the civilian noninstitutional population) held steady at 62.5% for the third consecutive month and the employment-population ratio (the number of people currently employed as a percentage of the total working-age population) remained largely unchanged at 60.1%. These metrics showed little or no change during the study period, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over the year, positive employment trends were observed in various industry sectors across the United States.

In February 2024 alone, healthcare employment rose by 67,000, surpassing the average monthly gain of 58,000 over the previous year. Government jobs also saw growth, adding 52,000 positions, about the same as the prior 12-month average gain of 53,000. Job gains continued in food services and drinking places (+42,000), social assistance (+24,000) and construction (+23,000) for the month.

Social assistance has experienced the largest percentage rise in employment since February 2023 among the industries listed in the table, with a 6.09% increase. Meanwhile, employment in transportation and warehousing witnessed the largest year-over-year decrease, at 1.16%

State Unemployment Rate Variations

While the national unemployment rate is considered to be at a level that’s healthy for the economy (in the 4% range), there are significant state-by-state variations. State unemployment rates indicate how different parts of the U.S. are affected by factors such as aggregate demand, global competition, education, automation, and demographics.

Over the year, forty states and the District of Columbia saw increased unemployment rates, whereas ten witnessed decreases.

Rhode Island experienced the most significant year-over-year increase in its unemployment rate. Last February, it ranked thirty-sixth, with 2.83% of its labor force unemployed. Currently, the state holds the eighteenth position, with an unemployment rate of 3.91%, marking a notable 1.08% rise over the past twelve months.

Connecticut reported the second-largest rate jump from February 2023 (1.03%), followed by Maine (0.98%), Montana (0.85%) and California (0.84%).

It is worth noting that many states with increased rates still have low unemployment by historical standards. For instance, the rate in New Hampshire is barely 2.60%— which only looks high compared to the 1.89% observed a year earlier.

At the other end of the spectrum, ten states witnessed over-the-year unemployment rate decreases, the largest of which was in Massachusetts (-0.62%). A year ago, it was the nineteenth most jobless state with a rate of 3.55%. At the time of the current study, we found Massachusetts sitting near the bottom of the list, with only 2.93% of its civil labor force being jobless. This is a 0.62% decrease, the most positive change of all states.

Pennsylvania also recorded a significant unemployment rate drop compared to the same time last year (-0.32%), closely followed by Wyoming (-0.26%), Mississippi (-0.22%) and Texas (-0.15%).

In February 2024, Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a historic low of 3.09%, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Regarding job gains over the year, Texas led the pack with over 290,000 jobs added, followed by Florida with 226,200 and California with nearly 180,000. And yet, The Golden State’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the country, reaching 5.31% this February.

States Leading the Nation in Unemployment

Since February 2023, California has witnessed a surge in unemployment, driven by tech layoffs, Hollywood strikes, and rural joblessness. The state’s rate climbed from 4.47% to 5.31%, which put the state in first place at the time of writing, surpassing last year’s leader.

Last February, Nevada held the highest seasonally adjusted jobless rate, a figure hovering at 5.15%. Despite reaching a peak in its labor force in November 2023, the state’s unemployment situation remained relatively unchanged during the past 12 months, with its rate ticking up to 5.19%, placing it second on the current ranking list.

Even with a rise in unemployment from 4.97% to 5.14% over the year, The District of Columbia has dropped from its second position in February 2023, occupying the third spot this year.

New Jersey, which stood ninth in February 2023, featuring a 3.98% unemployment rate, rose closer to the top this month, recording a 0.82% year-over-year increase. This February the state landed fourth position with 4.80% of its labor force being jobless.

Illinois wraps up the top five with an unemployment rate, going up from 4.32% to 4.77% during the study period.

States Boasting Highest Employed Labor Force

In February 2023, New Hampshire boasted the lowest unemployment rate among all states, with jobless individuals accounting for only 1.89% of the labor force. However, unemployment has leapt to 2.60% since then, positioning it forty-sixth in the current ranking list.

This February, North Dakota stood with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 1.96%. This marks a slight improvement from the same time a year ago when the rate was 1.97%.

The second-lowest rate was reported in South Dakota, at 2.09%. Vermont was also among the states with the strongest job market with an unemployment rate of just 2.28%. Maryland’s jobless rate was fourth-lowest in the country (2.39%), followed by Nebraska (2.51%).

Methodology

For this report, the team at TradingPedia delved into the U.S. labor market data, sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The figures offer insights into the civilian labor force and unemployment rate on a state level and the nonfarm payroll employment in different industry sectors.

The civilian labor force encompasses all not-institutionalized civilians aged 16 and older, either employed or unemployed. The unemployment rate measures what percentage of the labor force is out of work. It is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed individuals in a state by its total labor force. A person who has not actively sought work for at least four weeks is no longer considered part of the labor force.

The rates shown in this report are seasonally adjusted, which means that seasonal factors such as holiday periods and weather events, affecting employment, are removed. The main study period spans from February 2023 to February 2024. Note that all data for February 2024 is preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

