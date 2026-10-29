Meta Gains as Ackman Backs Valuation and AI Strategy

Key Moments

Meta Platforms stock rises 1.7% in morning trading to $622.81, breaking a five-session losing streak.

Bill Ackman calls the stock “incredibly undervalued” on CNBC, citing Meta’s roughly $80 billion cash position and lack of net leverage.

Recent equity raises totaling $97.5 billion and higher 2026 capex guidance to $135 billion-$145 billion keep dilution and spending in focus.

Market Reaction and Ackman’s Support

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) climbed 1.7% in morning trading to $622.81, halting a steep five-session decline. The advance followed an appearance by Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman on CNBC, where he publicly characterized the stock as “incredibly undervalued.” Ackman highlighted Meta’s approximate $80 billion cash balance and its lack of net leverage as reasons the company can comfortably fund its artificial intelligence initiatives.

Ackman also warned investors against placing too much weight on sharp post-earnings price swings. He argued that the recent pullback was driven more by leveraged market participants and short-term trading flows than by any fundamental deterioration in the business.

Equity Raises, Dilution Concerns, and AI Investment

The stock’s rebound is occurring amid persistent concerns about dilution and capital allocation discipline following Meta’s sizable equity financing activity. The company has secured $97.5 billion in total planned equity, featuring a $25 billion common stock sale priced at $625 per share that was five times oversubscribed. This was complemented by a $12.5 billion preferred share issuance and a planned $60 billion at-the-market program.

NVIDIA’s decision to invest $3 billion in the offering added another element of strategic support, bolstering confidence in Meta’s AI strategy even as the company lifted its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to a range of $135 billion to $145 billion.

Financing / Guidance Element Amount / Detail Total planned equity raised $97.5 billion Common stock offering size $25 billion Common stock offering price $625 per share Common stock oversubscription Five times Preferred share sale $12.5 billion Planned at-the-market program $60 billion NVIDIA investment in offering $3 billion 2026 capex guidance range $135 billion – $145 billion

Sector Backdrop: Mixed Signals from Big Tech

Meta’s move is unfolding against a mixed large-cap tech backdrop. On the positive side, a strong Azure performance from Microsoft the prior evening, with cloud revenue increasing 48%, improved sentiment around AI infrastructure investment across the industry and provided support to major technology names.

At the same time, Alphabet’s weaker Q3 results, which included a sharp decline in net income, pressured the broader communication services space. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% on the day, underscoring how Meta’s gain stands out relative to the wider market weakness.

Fundamentals, Valuation, and Technical Setup

Investors appear to be using Ackman’s high-conviction comments as a catalyst to look beyond near-term dilution worries and refocus on Meta’s core fundamentals. The company delivered 26% revenue growth in Q3, continues to demonstrate strong advertising pricing power, and is scaling a fast-growing AI agent business.

These factors, combined with the fact that the shares are trading meaningfully below their 52-week high of $779.82, contributed to what many market participants viewed as an increasingly attractive setup for a technical rebound.