Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Meta Gains as Ackman Backs Valuation and AI Strategy

Meta Gains as Ackman Backs Valuation and AI Strategy

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Meta Platforms stock rises 1.7% in morning trading to $622.81, breaking a five-session losing streak.
  • Bill Ackman calls the stock “incredibly undervalued” on CNBC, citing Meta’s roughly $80 billion cash position and lack of net leverage.
  • Recent equity raises totaling $97.5 billion and higher 2026 capex guidance to $135 billion-$145 billion keep dilution and spending in focus.

Market Reaction and Ackman’s Support

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) climbed 1.7% in morning trading to $622.81, halting a steep five-session decline. The advance followed an appearance by Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman on CNBC, where he publicly characterized the stock as “incredibly undervalued.” Ackman highlighted Meta’s approximate $80 billion cash balance and its lack of net leverage as reasons the company can comfortably fund its artificial intelligence initiatives.

Ackman also warned investors against placing too much weight on sharp post-earnings price swings. He argued that the recent pullback was driven more by leveraged market participants and short-term trading flows than by any fundamental deterioration in the business.

Equity Raises, Dilution Concerns, and AI Investment

The stock’s rebound is occurring amid persistent concerns about dilution and capital allocation discipline following Meta’s sizable equity financing activity. The company has secured $97.5 billion in total planned equity, featuring a $25 billion common stock sale priced at $625 per share that was five times oversubscribed. This was complemented by a $12.5 billion preferred share issuance and a planned $60 billion at-the-market program.

NVIDIA’s decision to invest $3 billion in the offering added another element of strategic support, bolstering confidence in Meta’s AI strategy even as the company lifted its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to a range of $135 billion to $145 billion.

Financing / Guidance ElementAmount / Detail
Total planned equity raised$97.5 billion
Common stock offering size$25 billion
Common stock offering price$625 per share
Common stock oversubscriptionFive times
Preferred share sale$12.5 billion
Planned at-the-market program$60 billion
NVIDIA investment in offering$3 billion
2026 capex guidance range$135 billion – $145 billion

Sector Backdrop: Mixed Signals from Big Tech

Meta’s move is unfolding against a mixed large-cap tech backdrop. On the positive side, a strong Azure performance from Microsoft the prior evening, with cloud revenue increasing 48%, improved sentiment around AI infrastructure investment across the industry and provided support to major technology names.

At the same time, Alphabet’s weaker Q3 results, which included a sharp decline in net income, pressured the broader communication services space. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% on the day, underscoring how Meta’s gain stands out relative to the wider market weakness.

Fundamentals, Valuation, and Technical Setup

Investors appear to be using Ackman’s high-conviction comments as a catalyst to look beyond near-term dilution worries and refocus on Meta’s core fundamentals. The company delivered 26% revenue growth in Q3, continues to demonstrate strong advertising pricing power, and is scaling a fast-growing AI agent business.

These factors, combined with the fact that the shares are trading meaningfully below their 52-week high of $779.82, contributed to what many market participants viewed as an increasingly attractive setup for a technical rebound.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Software Check Point Software Drops on Analyst DowngradeSoftware Check Point Software Drops on Analyst Downgrade Key Moments Check Point Software Technologies shares fall nearly 5.0% in pre-market trading after a downgrade from Raymond James. Raymond James cites weakening bookings, emerging customer churn, and execution issues tied to […]
  • European Lithium negotiating a merger with SPAC Sizzle Acquisition CorpEuropean Lithium negotiating a merger with SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp According to a report by Bloomberg News, BMW supplier European Lithium is in talks to go public on Nasdaq via a merger with SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp.As a result of the deal, the combined business is expected to have a market value […]
  • Take-Two Keeps Outlook as GTA VI Launch Stays on TrackTake-Two Keeps Outlook as GTA VI Launch Stays on Track Key Moments Take-Two Interactive kept its full-year bookings outlook intact while confirming "Grand Theft Auto VI" is slated for a November 19 launch. The company projected current-quarter bookings of $1.62 billion to $1.67 […]
  • Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Tuesday (May 23rd 2017)Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Tuesday (May 23rd 2017) USD/CHFR1 – 0.9741 R2 – 0.9748 R3 (Range Resistance - Sell) – 0.9755 R4 (Long Breakout) – 0.9776 R5 (Breakout Target 1) - 0.9800 R6 (Breakout Target 2) - 0.9810S1 – 0.9727 S2 – 0.9720 S3 (Range Support - Buy) – 0.9713 S4 […]
  • EUR/USD carved its way higherEUR/USD carved its way higher The euro edged higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, as recent economic reports out of the Euro zone implied that the blocs economy showed signs of revitalization.EUR/USD reached its highest point during todays trade at 1.3314, after […]
  • Gold steady on QE outlookGold steady on QE outlook Gold rose for the first time in four days and traded in a narrow range as market players returned to the market to seek cheap valuations after the recent drop in prices. Gains however remained limited as investors were cautious following […]