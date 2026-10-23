WD-40 Shares Near Support as Capital Returns Take Stage

Key Moments

WDFC trades near technical support around $190, with resistance flagged between $265 and $300, implying roughly 40% to 58% upside from the lower band.

Last quarter, revenue grew 8.1% across all regions, but operating income, net income, and GAAP EPS each declined by 32%.

WD-40 launched a new $100 million repurchase program after completing a $50 million plan, while institutional investors hold more than 90% of the stock and analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating.

Range-Bound Stock With Defined Entry and Exit Levels

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is not positioned as a headline-grabbing or hypergrowth story, and its share price has tended to trade within a defined band rather than trend sharply in one direction. For investors who prioritize steady compounding and disciplined capital return policies, however, the current setup offers potential appeal.

The stock trades toward the lower end of a range that has been in place since the COVID-19-related price spike and has been tested several times since. This channel provides clear reference points for market participants. Support is situated near $190, while resistance spans from $265 to $300. At those levels, the upper boundary represents approximately 40% to 58% possible upside from support, reflecting what the market has been willing to pay for the company’s quality, cash generation, and growth profile.

At current prices, WDFC combines a dividend with ongoing share repurchases, giving investors multiple levers for potential return. Market participants can approach the name through options or simple long-and-exit strategies, with the range offering a framework for both risk management and upside targeting over the next two to three years.

Buyback Program Expands Following Divestiture

A key element in the equity story is the acceleration of share repurchases. The company’s recent asset sale provided fresh cash and supported margin performance, allowing WD-40 to step up its pace of capital returns.

In the most recent quarter, WD-40 completed a $50 million repurchase authorization and initiated a new $100 million program that does not carry a time limit. During its fiscal 2026, the company’s buyback activity reduced the share count by about 0.5%, with a pickup in activity by fiscal Q4 resulting in a full-year reduction of roughly 0.7%.

Repurchase Detail Amount / Effect Completed authorization $50 million New authorization $100 million (no time limit) Share count reduction – fiscal 2026 About 0.5% Share count reduction including year-end acceleration About 0.7%

Revenue Growth Broad-Based, Profitability at an Inflection Point

WD-40 delivered what management characterized as a solid quarter on the top line, with revenue rising 8.1% and modestly exceeding consensus expectations. All geographic regions contributed to the gain. Asia-Pacific led with 13% growth, EIMEA – covering Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa – advanced 10%, and the Americas, which accounts for about 46% of total revenue, expanded 5%.

By product category, momentum was similarly broad. Core WD-40-branded products increased 8%, Specialty products grew 18%, and other offerings climbed 10%. The Home Care and Cleaning Products (HCCP) segment, which is managed as a harvest business, contracted due to the sale of European operations but was described as otherwise stable.

Margin performance was mixed. Gross margin narrowed, pressured by higher input costs. This was compounded by increased selling, general, and administrative expenses tied to incentives and advertising. These expense items are intended to support current and future sales.

Management views the recent fiscal Q4 as an inflection point for profitability. Guidance calls for sequential margin improvement starting in the current fiscal quarter and continuing throughout the year. For the full year, the company targets gross margin of 54% to 55.5%. While that is down year over year, it is materially higher than the 52.8% reported in Q4.

Earnings Under Pressure but Dividend and Balance Sheet Intact

Despite solid revenue growth, profitability metrics came under pressure. Operating income, net income, and GAAP EPS each declined by 32%, and EPS came in below consensus estimates.

Even with the earnings contraction, the company reported that its dividend remains covered and that the balance sheet can absorb the impact of elevated spending and share repurchases. Looking ahead, WD-40 expects cash flow to improve quarter over quarter, which would help support balance sheet strength and ongoing capital returns.

Year-end balance sheet details included an increase in cash and total assets, slightly lower borrowings, and higher equity. Total liabilities and treasury stock also rose, but equity still advanced by about 1.8%. That equity growth, when combined with the lower share count, adds incremental leverage to per-share metrics.

Analysts and Institutions Back the Capital Return Framework

Analyst coverage of WD-40 is limited, with six firms tracked by MarketBeat. Given the company’s relatively modest profile and market capitalization, along with already elevated institutional ownership, the low coverage level is not unexpected.

Institutional investors collectively own more than 90% of the float, a figure that signals confidence in the company’s capital return strategy. These investors have been net buyers in 2026, helping to reinforce the stock’s support zone. On the sell-side, WD-40 carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with analysts maintaining a 50% Buy-side tilt and no Sell recommendations recorded. They project approximately 50% upside from key support levels. The sole current price target, established this summer, aligns with the upper end of the established trading range.

Business Model, Payout Ratio, and Structural Catalysts

WD-40’s payout ratio appears high at first glance, but the company’s business model gives management flexibility. WD-40 describes itself as an advertising-driven platform that fuels sales for a network of distributed, localized producers. Those producers hold the asset risk associated with facilities and distribution infrastructure, while WD-40 benefits from an asset-light structure, relatively low overhead, and resilient cash flow.

Short-term volatility in growth or margins has not altered the underlying dynamic of a well-established brand supporting steady cash generation and long-term capital return capacity. If earnings growth slows, management can still enhance EPS through more aggressive buybacks, using the shrinking share count to offset some of the profit pressure.

One area identified as a potential catalyst is the transition toward direct distributorship in certain overseas markets. This move retains the company’s contract-light approach but removes local middlemen. The intended outcome is more control over distribution, higher front-end margins, and faster scaling potential.

How WD-40 Stacks Up Against Other Ideas

The article notes that some of the most highly regarded research analysts monitored by MarketBeat are currently steering clients toward five other names that they believe offer more attractive opportunities right now. In that context, “While WD-40 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.”

For investors evaluating whether to commit capital, the decision around WD-40 hinges on comfort with a range-bound stock underpinned by dividends, buybacks, an asset-light model, and strong institutional support, versus pursuing other analyst-favored ideas highlighted by MarketBeat.