Bernstein Sees SanDisk as Prime AI Winner With Aggressive New Price Target

Bernstein raised its SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) price target to $580, the highest on Wall Street, and named the stock a top pick for 2026.

The target is based on an 11x multiple of fiscal 2027 EPS of $52.66, even as shares fell 1.2% to $385.13 early Wednesday.

Bernstein sees a memory and storage supercycle driven by AI demand and tight NAND supply, with SanDisk offering the strongest near-term upside.

Bernstein Lifts SanDisk to Street-High Target

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) received a Street-high price target from Bernstein on expectations of tightening NAND supply and sharp price increases. As a result, the firm sees SanDisk as a key beneficiary of AI-driven data growth in 2026.

Bernstein lifted its target to $580 and named the stock a top pick for 2026. The valuation applies an 11x multiple to fiscal 2027 EPS of $52.66. However, SanDisk shares slipped 1.2% in early Wednesday trading to $385.13.

AI-Driven Data Growth Fuels NAND Supercycle

According to Bernstein, rising AI training and inference workloads are driving rapid growth in data creation. In turn, this trend is boosting long-term demand for memory and storage.

Additionally, richer content and longer data retention needs are lifting storage usage. Because of this, customers appear less sensitive to higher prices. Bernstein described the current backdrop as a full memory and storage supercycle.

NAND Demand Boosted by GPU Requirements

Bernstein also cited Nvidia’s comments on expanding key value cache requirements as a major catalyst. The firm estimates that NAND usage per GPU could rise by as much as five times.

As a result, the supply-demand balance continues to tighten. Bernstein believes this dynamic supports estimate upgrades and near-term upside for SanDisk. Overall, the firm sees SanDisk as the strongest upside play among storage names.

Impact on OEM Margins and EPS Risk

While conditions favor memory and storage suppliers, Bernstein warned that original equipment manufacturers face margin pressure from rising memory costs.

The firm flagged HP and Super Micro Computer as having the largest EPS downside risk. Meanwhile, Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise appear less exposed.

Apple is viewed as more insulated due to long-term supply agreements. Still, Bernstein noted that sustained cost pressures could eventually affect pricing and unit growth.

Seagate Highlighted as HDD Exposure

Bernstein described Seagate Technology as a less volatile way to gain exposure to ongoing data growth through hard disk drives. In addition, the firm highlighted Seagate’s leadership in HAMR technology and set a $370 price target.

