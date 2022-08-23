Women in US executive roles earned 38% less than men in Q2 2022

The gender pay gap in the United States has been an intensively discussed topic for several decades. TradingPedia‘s research team has decided to look into that matter more closely and present some actual data reflected through different employee characteristics, including occupation, age, education and type of employment.

Women engaged in managerial roles in the United States, on average, earned 37.79% less per week compared to men in similar occupations, according to data by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2022.

Women in management, professional and related occupations, on average, were paid $1,265 per week, compared with $1,743 earned by men in similar roles.

“The data affirms the years-long tendency female executives to be paid less for their time, effort and skill compared to men in similar positions. And the pay gap seems to continue widening, as in Q2 2021, female managers received 32.72% less in average weekly remuneration than male executives,”

The same tendency can also be observed in other business areas, including services, sales, administrative support, construction, transportation etc.

Female employees working full-time in sales and office occupations, on average, received $799 in weekly pay during Q2 of 2022, compared with $1,018 earned by men in similar roles. Q1 2021 data had pointed to $762 in average weekly earnings for women and $985 for men.

Women engaged full time in service occupations, on average, received $656 in weekly remuneration, compared with $773 for male employees. In Q1 2021, women in this business field had earned $586 per week, while men – $713.

Our infographic below describes some of the most important aspects of the gender pay gap by occupation, ethnicity and age.

The following table presents the average weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary male and female workers engaged in different business roles.

Taking into account all economic segments, the United States’ 118.9 million full-time wage and salary workers, on average, earned $1,041 per week during Q2 of 2022, or 5.2% more compared to Q2 of 2021. In comparison, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 8.6% between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022.

Women, employed full-time, earned $943 per week on average, while men in full-time employment earned $1,144 per week. White women earned 17.66% less than White men per week, Black women earned 11.86% less than Black men, Asian women earned 20.99% less than Asian men and Hispanic women earned 14.25% less than Hispanic men.

In terms of age, men aged between 35 and 44 years earned the most per week on average – $1,332, while men aged between 16 and 19 years earned the least – $643. Among women, those aged between 45 and 54 years earned the most per week on average – $1,051, while those aged between 16 and 19 years earned the least – $546. The pay gap between male and female full-time workers within the “20 to 24 years” age group was the smallest and the pay gap within the “35 to 44 years” and the “55 to 64 years” age groups was the largest.

If we take into account the employees’ educational attainment, male workers aged 25 years and older were again better paid than female workers with the same profile. Full-time male workers with a high school diploma, on average, received $939 in weekly pay, compared with $735 for full-time female workers graduated from high school.

Full-time male workers with a Bachelor degree, on average, earned $1,649 per week, while female workers with a Bachelor degree earned $1,372 per week.

And, full-time male workers having an Advanced degree (Master, Professional or Doctoral), on average, received $2,012 in weekly pay, or 30.56% more than full-time female workers with the same education profile.

On the other hand, the pay gap between men and women having a diploma lesser than high school was the smallest.

What is even more interesting, the highest-earning 10% of male employees holding an Advanced degree earned at least $4,527 per week, according to BLS data, which compares with at least $3,039 per week for the highest-earning 10% of female employees with an Advanced degree.

Meanwhile, the highest-earning 10% of male employees with a diploma lesser than high school earned 50.22% more per week than their female counterparts.

Let us now see how the situation with the lowest-earning 10% of male and female workers is. Male employees with an Advanced degree earned at least $949 per week, while female employees with the same level of education earned 16.02% less ($797).

Considering workers with education lesser than high school, men earned at least $448 per week, while women earned 15.40% less than that.

When it comes to part-time employment, the remuneration gap between men and women was tighter. Part-time male workers, aged 25 years and older, on average, earned $410 per week compared with $394 for part-time female workers.

White men working part time were earning 8.20% more per week than Black men working part time, while White women in part-time employment were earning 4.89% more per week than Black women employed part time.

Among all ethnicity groups, Asian men and Asian women working part time were earning the most per week, BLS data showed.