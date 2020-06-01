US Crude Oil (WTI) prices fall below 35.20

Crude Oil kicked off this week’s trading session around last week’s close and extended to around 36.00 within the first hour of trade but retreated below 35.20 at the time of writing. Crude prices barely made it above 34.36, but it seems it has struck a barrier around 35.20.

The riots happening around US major cities could be a contributing factor to what’s happening in Crude oil prices. Crude prices could continue to the next estimated target at 36.62 if it holds above 35.20. Critical support is expected at 34.36, 33.65, 32.98