Home  »  Stock News   »   Amazon shares gain for a third straight session on Wednesday, Amazon Shipping service to be suspended

Amazon shares gain for a third straight session on Wednesday, Amazon Shipping service to be suspended

April 9, 2020 9:30 am

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) intends to put to a halt a delivery service, aimed at competing with United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp in the United States, Reuters reported.

Amazon shares closed higher for a third consecutive trading session on NASDAQ on Wednesday. The stock went up 1.56% ($31.40) to $2,043.00, after touching an intraday high at $2,044.00, or a price level not seen since February 21st ($2,144.55).

Shares of Amazon.com Inc have risen 10.56% so far in 2020 compared with a 14.88% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2019, Amazon’s stock went up 23.03%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 28.88% gain.

An earlier report by the Wall Street Journal stated that Amazon Shipping service would be paused from June, as the e-commerce giant needed personnel and capacity to deal with an increase in orders of its own clients.

Amazon Shipping service is offered in several cities across the United States, including Los Angeles.

“We regularly look at a variety of factors across Amazon to make sure we’re set up in the right way to best serve our customers,” a spokesperson for Amazon said in an emailed statement, cited by Reuters.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, the 44 analysts, offering 12-month forecasts regarding Amazon.com Inc’s stock price, have a median target of $2,404.00, with a high estimate of $2,788.00 and a low estimate of $1,850.00. The median estimate represents a 17.67% upside compared to the closing price of $2,043.00 on April 8th.

The same media also reported that at least 42 out of 48 surveyed investment analysts had rated Amazon.com Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”.

WHERE TO TRADE

  • US TRADERS ACCEPTED
  • $50 Minimum Deposit
  • Fully mobile compatible
  • Great number of regulators
FOREX BROKERS
  • $100 Minimum Deposit
  • 0.5 pips spread
  • FCA regulated
  • Arabic traders accepted
STOCK BROKERS
  • $1 Minimum Deposit
  • 0 pips spread
  • ASIC Regulated
  • Mobile and web trading
CFD BROKERS
Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action, Binary Options and Social Trading.

Related