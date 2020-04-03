Fluent shares close flat on Thursday, performance marketing company acquires 50% stake in Winopoly

Fluent Inc (FLNT) said on Thursday that it had purchased a 50% stake in Winopoly LLC, a marketplace that matches clients to brands via rewarded content and interactive experiences.

Shares of Fluent Inc closed flat at $1.140 on NASDAQ on Thursday. The stock of the performance marketing company touched an intraday low at $1.100, or a price level not seen since March 19th ($1.020).

Shares of Fluent Inc have retreated 54.40% so far this year, following another 30.56% loss in 2019.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luciano Rammairone and the team at Winopoly,” Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“With its flagship media property and impressive live agent capabilities, Winopoly will enable us to further expand our media footprint and develop products that deliver more customers to our advertisers,” Schulke added.

Winopoly, which specializes in personalized consumer engagement, will back Fluent’s effort to deliver economically efficient and scalable customer acquisition solutions across growing digital mediums.

“Access to Winopoly’s media inventory and contact center technology, which enables agents to work from home, gives Fluent a great advantage in providing value to existing and future partners,” Fluent’s CEO also said.